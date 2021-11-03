e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 08:09 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Toss and Virat Kohli - a hate story that India don't like

FPJ Web Desk
Virat Kohli (l), India captain, and Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi. | Photo: AFP

India captain Virat Kohli and his run with the coin toss is a saga. He has lost the toss in all three matches so far of the T20 World Cup, with the one against Afghanistan being the latest.

Since the start of 2020, Kohli has lost 31 tosses of the 41 matches he's captained India in, across formats. It was also the sixth successive time India have lost the toss in a T20 World Cup game - three of which were led by MS Dhoni in 2016. It is the most a team has lost toss at a stretch in the competition.

Having lost both their previous matches against Pakistan and New Zealand, India will have to win all three of their upcoming games and then hope both Afghanistan and New Zealand lost at least one of those.

