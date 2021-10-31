e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:27 PM IST

T20 World Cup: 'The next edition is just a year away' - Twitterati reacts to India's loss to New Zealand

New Zealand continued their dominance over India in T20 World Cups
FPJ Web Desk
India and New Zealand after their T20 World Cup match. | Photo: AFP

India's T20 World Cup campaign hangs in the balance after their loss to New Zealand in the Super 12 game in Dubai on Sunday. The Black Caps continued their dominance over the men in blue in T20 World Cup, thanks to an eight-wicket win.

The Kiwi bowlers led by Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi restricted India to a mere 110/7 before the batting led by Daryl Mitchell's 36-ball 49 helped New Zealand home.

Captain Virat Kohli's luck with the toss means that India have ended up batting first on both occasions at a venue which is favourable for chasing.

Wasim Jaffer, former India batter, was all of us when he tweeted:

Former England captain Michael Vaughan had his own theory.

Although India are not yet officially out of the reckoning for the semi-final spot, some have resigned to the fate.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 11:27 PM IST
