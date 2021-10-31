T20 World Cup: 'The next edition is just a year away' - Twitterati reacts to India's loss to New Zealand

India's T20 World Cup campaign hangs in the balance after their loss to New Zealand in the Super 12 game in Dubai on Sunday. The Black Caps continued their dominance over the men in blue in T20 World Cup, thanks to an eight-wicket win.
The Kiwi bowlers led by Trent Boult and Ish Sodhi restricted India to a mere 110/7 before the batting led by Daryl Mitchell's 36-ball 49 helped New Zealand home.
+1.3 billion. 😞 https://t.co/NfdQMJ1BQS— Manish Batavia (@manishbatavia) October 31, 2021
Captain Virat Kohli's luck with the toss means that India have ended up batting first on both occasions at a venue which is favourable for chasing.
This is the first Men's T20 World Cup where India lost more than one match while batting first.— Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 31, 2021
When India batted first
2007 - Never lost
2009 - Lost v WI
2010 - Lost v SL
2012 - Lost v AUS
2014 - Lost v SL
2016 - Lost v WI
2021 - Lost v PAK, NZ*#T20WorldCup
India is lucky that their next game is against Afghanistan who prefers to bat first anyways. That way India will get to bowl first.— Shubh Aggarwal (@shubh_chintak) October 31, 2021
Otherwise, the way they have batted so far, facing Mujeeb and Rashid in the first innings would be too tricky.
Wasim Jaffer, former India batter, was all of us when he tweeted:
🙁 #INDvsNZ #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/Jgtx0V5HMd— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) October 31, 2021
Very disappointing from India. NZ were amazing. India’s body language wasn’t great, poor shot selection & like few times in the past, New Zealand have virtually ensured we won’t make it to the next stage. This one will hurt India & time for some serious introspection #IndvsNZ— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 31, 2021
Former England captain Michael Vaughan had his own theory.
India should take a leaf out of all other countries … Allow their players to play in other leagues around the World to gain experience … #India #T20WorldCup— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 31, 2021
Although India are not yet officially out of the reckoning for the semi-final spot, some have resigned to the fate.
Just to cheer you all up:— Sandipan Banerjee (@im_sandipan) October 31, 2021
The next T20 World Cup is less than a year away...#ICCT20WorldCup2021
