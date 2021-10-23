T20 World Cup: Tabraiz Shamsi becomes third South African to 50 T20I wickets

Tabraiz Shamsi on Saturday became the third South African to pick 50 T20I wickets in the Super 12 match against Australia in Abu Dhabi in the T20 World Cup. He joined Dale Steyn and Imran Tahir in the club for the Proteas.

In South Africa's T20 World Cup Super 12 stage clash against Australia in Dubai, Shamsi crossed the milestone. He is currently ranked first in the ICC rankings for T20I bowlers. Shamsi dismissed Glenn Maxwell to pick up his 50th wicket.

The left-arm wrist-spinner tossed one up around middle and leg, Maxwell went for the reverse sweep. The Aussie all-rounder missed it and was clean bowled. Shamsi finished with one for 22 off his four overs, with South Africa defending 118.

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 06:43 PM IST