T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka opt to chase against Netherlands in last Group A match

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka won the toss and elected to field first against Netherlands in their last first round Group A game in Sharjah on Friday.

Sri Lanka made one change to their playing XI with Charith Asalanka coming in for Dinesh Chandimal. Netherlands made three changes to their playing XI, including leaving out Ryan ten Doeschate, who retired from international cricket.

Sri Lanka have already qualified for the Super 12 stage.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Wanindu Hasaranga, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Netherlands: Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Ben Cooper, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Scott Edwards (wk), Ryan ten Doeschate, Pieter Seelaar (c), Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Brandon Glover

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 07:49 PM IST