T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka opt to bowl against Bangladesh

Dasun Shanaka called it right at the toss and opted to bowl first against Bangladesh in their Super 12 clash in Sharjah on Sunday.

Shanaka said that they weren't sure about the nature of the surface and hence would like to know the total they'll be chasing. "Our bowlers are doing a good job for us. The environment has been really good, we are in a very good mood. The youngsters are doing a good job and they are very confident as well," said Shanaka.

Mahmudullah, on the other hand, said that Bangladesh would have liked to bat first, too. "We need to adapt to the conditions that we are going to face. Hopefully it'll be a good one to bat on. Bit of a relief after the first loss. The boys are relaxed and quite free now, hopefully we can come out here and be disciplined," he said.

Both teams made one change to their XIs. While Sri Lanka brought Binura Fernando in for the injured Maheesh Theekshana, while Nasum Ahmed came in for Taskin Ahmed for Bangladesh.

Playing XIs

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Binura Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh: Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah (c), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 03:13 PM IST