T20 World Cup: Shoaib Malik replaces injured Sohaib Maqsood in Pakistan squad

Pakistan's right-handed batsman Sohaib Maqsood has been ruled out of the 2021 ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury and has been replaced by veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confirmed the news in its statement issued on Saturday.

"Sohaib is devastated to miss out on the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup as he had worked hard for this event and was in sparkling form. We feel for him but injuries are part and parcel of the sport. I am sure after undergoing rehabilitation, he’ll fully recover to be available for future assignments," the statement read.

"In his place and following discussions with the team management, we have decided to include Shoaib Malik in the side. I am sure Shoaib’s experience will be handy for the entire squad,” said the chief selector of Pakistan, Mohammad Wasim.

On Friday, Pakistan announced three changes to its squad. Sarfaraz Ahmed, Haider Ali, and Fakhar Zaman were brought in the place for Azam Khan, Mohammad Hasnain, and Khushdil Shah.

Pakistan is all set to face its all-time rival India in their opening match on October 24.

Maqsood has played 26 T20I matches for Pakistan and has made 273 runs at a strike rate of 116.7.

Shoaib Malik captained Pakistan in the inaugural event in 2007 and was a member of the side that won the tournament in 2009.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 09, 2021, 05:20 PM IST