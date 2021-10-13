T20 World Cup: Shardul Thakur replaces Axar Patel in India squad

Shardul Thakur has replaced Axar Patel in India’s squad for the T20 World Cup 2021, the BCCI announced on Wednesday. Patel, who was named in the initial 15-member squad, has now been moved to the standby list alongside Shreyas Iyer and Deepak Chahar.

Playing for Chennai Super Kings, Thakur has picked 18 wickets in the ongoing IPL season, where the MS Dhoni-led side have made their ninth final. He has the most wickets for the team in yellow and sits eighth in the overall list of wicket-takers for this season. Patel, on the other hand, picked 15 wickets in 11 games before the Qualifier 2 in which Delhi Capitals took on Kolkata Knight Riders.

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee after a discussion with the team management has added Shardul Thakur to the main squad,” said the BCCI in a statement.

Meanwhile, Avesh Khan, Umran Malik, Harshal Patel, Lukman Meriwala, Venkatesh Iyer, Karn Sharma, Shahbaz Ahmed and K Gowtham have entered the team bubble in Dubai for the T20 World Cup and will assist Team India in their preparation.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 05:18 PM IST