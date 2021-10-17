T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan, Mahedi Hasan help Bangladesh restrict Scotland for despite Chris Greaves' 45

Despite playing with just two spinners in the XI, Bangladesh stifled Scotland using Mahedi Hasan (3/19) and Shakib Al Hasan (2/17), and kept them to in their 20 overs.

Asked to bat first, Scotland couldn’t get going and lost captain Kyle Coetzer early for a seven-ball duck. Hard-hitting opener George Munsey kept them moving as the side in purple were placed at 39/1 after the powerplay, thanks to a 13-run over.

However, Mahedi cleaned him up for 29 off 23 balls. It was then that the tweakers tied Scotland down. From 1/45, they lost quick wickets to be placed at 6/53. The spin twins were in the act and it seemed Scotland would fold up pretty quickly.

But a record seventh-wicket partnership between Chris Greaves and Mark Watt helped Scotland cross the 100-run mark. The pair added 51, the best for the seventh wicket for Scotland, before Watt holed out for 22 off 17.

Batting for the first time in international cricket, Greaves impressed with his range of strokes and scored 45 before holing out to fine leg on the 28th ball he faced.

Brief Scores: Scotland in 140/9 in 20 overs (Chris Greaves 45, George Munsey 29; Mahedi Hasan 3/19, Shakib Al Hasan 2/17) vs Bangladesh

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 09:22 PM IST