T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan becomes leading wicket-taker in T20Is

Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan became the leading wicket-taker in T20Is in their T20 World Cup match against Scotland on Sunday.

Shakib went past Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga, who finished with 107 wickets. The left-arm spinner returned figures of 2/17, dismissing Richie Berrington and Michael Leask. The latter, who holed out to long on, was his 108th wicket.

New Zealand seamer Tim Southee is third on the list with 99 wickets to his name.



Scotland posted 140/9 after being put in to bat, thanks to Chris Greaves' 45. Apart from Shakib, Mahedi Hasan picked 3/19.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 17, 2021, 10:18 PM IST