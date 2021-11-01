e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 08:15 PM IST

T20 World Cup: 'Selected to click Halloween pics' - Twitter questions R Ashwin's non-selection in India XI

FPJ Web Desk
R Ashwin | File picture

India have lost their matches against Pakistan and New Zealand in the ongoing T20 World Cup and are on the brink of an early exit. They will need to beat Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland and then hope both the Kiwis and the Afghans lose at least one of their remaining games, in order to qualify for the semi-finals.

In both the matches, India's bowling attack comprised three seamers and two spinners. While Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Shardul Thakur played one game each, both Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami in the seam department and Varun Chakravarthy and Ravindra Jadeja as spinners have been a constant.

Experienced spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has continued to be sidelined and the twitterverse didn't fail to notice it, especially after India's second failure. Ashwin returned to the T20I squad after a long time, with Washington Sundar ruled out due to injury.

Is it more than just cricket?

Ashwin's performances in the warm-up games didn't go all that unnoticed.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 08:13 PM IST
