T20 World Cup: Scotland opt to bowl against New Zealand

Scotland captain Kyle Coetzer won the toss and inserted New Zealand in to bat in their Super 12 clash on the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.

"Setting totals has been challenging in this tournament so far," said Coetzer. "We expected the challenges to go up, it's a bit of reality check to be honest. We are not fearing any opposition, but are mindful of the challenges. What a time to be a Scottish cricketer and a fan, these opportunities don't come easy. So we'll try to push the boundaries."

Kane Williamson, New Zealand captain, said that they were looking to bowl first, too. "Looks like a good surface. It's important to do the job. We are playing with the same team. For us it's about maintaining the standard. There are match winners in every side, so we need to focus. The guys in our side can play a variety of roles, so we are sticking to the same side," he said.

While New Zealand went in unchanged, Scotland made a couple of changes. Coetzer came in for Craig Wallace while Alasdair Evans came in for Josh Davey.

Playing XIs

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

