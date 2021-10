JJ Smit's 32 not out off 23 balls after Ruben Trumpelmann and Jan Frylinck's spells with the ball helped Namibia register their first Super 12 win in T20 World Cup, against Scotland on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 10:49 PM IST