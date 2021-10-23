T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma is known in Pakistan as Inzamam-ul-Haq of India, says Shoaib Akhtar

Shoaib Akhtar, former speedster, has revealed that people in Pakistan compare Rohit Sharma to former captain Inzamam ul Haq. He also said that they consider Sharma greater than India captain Virat Kohli.

“Today, there are no Pakistanis who say that India does not have a good team. They appreciate it openly. They consider Virat Kohli is great player and Rohit Sharma even greater,” said Akhtar speaking to Zee news.

“People here in Pakistan say, 'he is the Inzamam-Ul-Haq of India'. People appreciate Rishabh Pant, for the way he had played in Australia. Then there is Suryakumar Yadav. He is being appreciated too. So, Pakistan holds a very good narrative about India.”

Akhtar also said that his real anger is with New Zealand more than India, for abandoning their tour of Pakistan on the day of the match.

“Our real anger is with New Zealand. We will take it out on them, we have no issues with you (India),” he said on Salaam Cricket.

He also opined that there will be more pressure on India than Pakistan in the clash between the arch-rivals.

“There is a lot of pressure but it's less on Pakistan because first of all, the entire stadium is blue (India colours). That is yours. Your (Indian) fans will be there, your broadcasters, we have no problems if we lose this,” he said,

“On a serious note, I feel there is a lot at stake for India. If Pakistan bat first and make more than 180 runs then trust me, the pressure gets to the biggest of players. If India can handle that pressure better than Pakistan, that's fine, but what if Pakistan surprises you.”

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 05:07 PM IST