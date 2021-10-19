T20 World Cup: Richie Berrington 70 helps Scotland to 165, despite 4 wickets from PNG's Kabua Morea

A magnificent 70 from Richie Berrington and his 92-run third-wicket partnership with Matthew Cross (45) helped Scotland post 165/9 against Papua New Guinea in their T20 World Cup clash on Tuesday.

Batting first, Scotland lost two quick wickets in Kyle Coetzer (6) and George Munsey (15). That’s when Berrington walked and along with Cross at no.3, he set out to resurrect their innings. The pair added 92 together in just over 11 overs. Cross was eventually dismissed for 45 by Berrington, who was out for a duck in the pervious game, brought up his sixth T20I fifty.

However, a mini collapse followed towards the closing stage of the innings with left-arm seamer Kabua Morea at the midst of it. Scotland lost six wickets in the last 11 balls, including four in the final over to go from 151/3 to 165/9. Morea finished with 4/31 in his four overs.

Brief Scores: Scotland 165/9 in 20 overs (Richie Berrington 70, Matthew Cross 45; Kabua Morea 4/31) vs PNG

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 05:12 PM IST