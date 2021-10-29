T20 World Cup: 'Remember the name, Asif Ali' - Twitter reacts to PAK's win against AFG

Asif Ali's seven-ball 25 blitz helped Pakistan beat Afghanistan in their Super 12 match in the Men's T20 World Cup on Friday in Dubai. Chasing 148 for a win, Pakistan found themselves needing 24 off the last two overs. Ali had walked in at four for 122, with Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik falling on either side of his entry.

Ali did a Carlos Brathwaite on Afghanistan, the only difference being that the West Indies hit four sixes in the last over while Ali did so in the penultimate one. He hit the first, third and the last two balls of Karim Janat's final over for sixes to seal the game for Pakistan.

After Ali's heroics, Twitteratti had a lot to say:

Ben Stokes began, by tweeting what was said on air when he was bearing the brunt of Braithwaite's bat.

Remember the name @AasifAli2018 — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) October 29, 2021

Team-mate Imam-ul-Haq couldn't stop praising the team.

That’s how you do it 👏 well played @TheRealPCB very impressive performance once again 🙌🏼

Congrats to each and every member of the team. Especially @AasifAli2018 on a great finish under pressure and @babarazam258 for his important fifty. #PakvsAfg 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/boEUVGGVqf — Imam Ul Haq (@ImamUlHaq12) October 29, 2021

Asif Ali is the best finisher in the game congratulations 👏 Pakistan . What a performance. #ICCT20WorldCup2021 #AsifAli #PakvsAfghanistan — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) October 29, 2021

This #AsifAli has got some hitting ability. Well tried Afghanistan team. #PakvsAfg — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) October 29, 2021

Michael Vaughan also had his say.

Wow … Asif Ali … Pakistan look so so so strong … #T20WorldCup #Pakistan — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) October 29, 2021

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:45 PM IST