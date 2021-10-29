e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:45 PM IST

T20 World Cup: 'Remember the name, Asif Ali' - Twitter reacts to PAK's win against AFG

FPJ Web Desk
Asif Ali (r) and Shadab Khan celebrate Pakistan's win. | Photo: Twitter/T20 World Cup

Asif Ali's seven-ball 25 blitz helped Pakistan beat Afghanistan in their Super 12 match in the Men's T20 World Cup on Friday in Dubai. Chasing 148 for a win, Pakistan found themselves needing 24 off the last two overs. Ali had walked in at four for 122, with Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik falling on either side of his entry.

Ali did a Carlos Brathwaite on Afghanistan, the only difference being that the West Indies hit four sixes in the last over while Ali did so in the penultimate one. He hit the first, third and the last two balls of Karim Janat's final over for sixes to seal the game for Pakistan.

After Ali's heroics, Twitteratti had a lot to say:

Ben Stokes began, by tweeting what was said on air when he was bearing the brunt of Braithwaite's bat.

Team-mate Imam-ul-Haq couldn't stop praising the team.

Michael Vaughan also had his say.

Published on: Friday, October 29, 2021, 11:45 PM IST
