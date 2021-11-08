T20 World Cup: Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin three-fers, Jasprit Bumrah's two help India restrict Namibia to 132/8

Three wickets apiece from Ravindra Jadeja and Ravichandran Ashwin combined with a couple from Jasprit Bumrah helped India restrict Namibia to 132 for eight in the final Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Monday.

Winning the toss in his last match as India's T20I captain, Virat Kohli opted to bowl. Namibia openers Stephan Baard and Michael van Lingen were watchful in their start before the latter miscued one to mid-off off Bumrah for 14.

Jadeja, brought to bowl the last over of the Powerplay, foxed Craig Williams, who showed his cards a bit too early, for a four-ball duck. When Baard (21) and Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton (five) fell leaving Namibia at four for 47, it seemed another sub-100 total was in the offing with Jadeja and Ashwin causing problems.

But David Wiese kept Namibia afloat, with Gerhard Erasmus (12) for a short company. Wiese tackled the spinners well and threatened to tee off, before Bumrah dismissed him for 26. However, the Erasmus-led team managed to score 15 off the last seven balls to post a decent total.

Brief Scores: Namibia 132/8 in 20 overs (David Wiese 26, Stephan Baard 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3/16, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/20) vs India

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 08:59 PM IST