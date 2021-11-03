T20 World Cup: Ravichandran Ashwin, Suryakumar Yadav in for India as Afghanistan opt to field

Mohammad Nabi, Afghanistan captain, won the toss and elected to bowl first against India in their Group 2 Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Afghanistan continued to miss Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman due to injury while Sharafuddin Ashraf replaced former captain Asghar Afghan, who retired after their last game. India welcomed the return of Suryakumar Yadav, who had missed the last game due to back spasms, in place of Ishan Kishan while an injured Varun Chakravarthy made way for Ravichandran Ashwin.

"Last game there was a lot of dew in the second half," said Nabi explaining his reason for opting to chase. "We always prepare for both, but today we'll bowl first because of dew. We'll play normal cricket and go and enjoy."

Kohli also looked to bowl first and said, "There's no denying the fact that the situation is a tricky one. Having said that there's still a chance. We as a team will look at the chance and try to play positive cricket. We know we haven't played up to potential whatever the reasons might be - need to brush that aside."

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Afghanistan: Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi (c), Gulbadin Naib, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Naveen-ul-Haq, Hamid Hassan

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 07:10 PM IST