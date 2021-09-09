T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan steps down as Afghanistan captain; here's the reason why

Minutes after Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday announced its T20 World Cup squad, star leg-spinner Rashid Khan has stepped down as captain ahead of the major International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament.

In a post on Twitter, Khan said he "reserves the right" to be part of the selection of the team, however, the selection committee and the ACB has "not obtained his consent for the team", the 22-year-old added.

"As a captain and responsible person for the nation I reserves the right to be part of the selection of the team. The selection committee and the ACB has not obtained his consent for the team which has been announced by ACB media," Khan wrote.

"I am taking the decision of stepping down from the role as the captain of Afghanistan T20 side effective immediately," he added.

"It's always my proud playing for Afghanistan," the star leg-spinner further wrote.

Check out Afghanistan's T20 World Cup squad:

Published on: Thursday, September 09, 2021, 11:14 PM IST