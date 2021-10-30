T20 World Cup: Quinton de Kock returns as South Africa bowl first against Sri Lanka

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to field in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup against Sri Lanka in Sharjah on Saturday.

"The team is feeling much better, de Kock is in a much better state. The first five overs will be key for us. We are expecting the pitch to be different here in Sharjah. We are expecting it be a slow and low wicket," said Bavuma.

Dasun Shanaka was pretty confident and said," We have played a couple of games, so the ball might keep low. Bowlers and batters have been exposed to this wicket before, so that might be an advantage for us."

While Quinton de Kock came in for Heinrich Klaasen for the Proteas, Sri Lanka go in unchanged.

Playing XIs

South Africa: Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 03:21 PM IST