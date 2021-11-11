T20 World Cup: Pakistan's Babar Azam fastest to 2500 T20I runs; snatches India's Virat Kohli's record

Babar Azam, Pakistan captain, became the fastest to cross the 2500-run mark in T20Is on Thursday. He achieved the feat in the Men's T20 World Cup semi-final against Australia in Dubai.

Azam made 39 off 34 balls after Australia opted to bowl first. He was involved in a 71-run opening stand with Mohammad Rizwan. Azam went past 2500 runs when he scored 32.

Azam achieved the feat in his 62nd innings while India's Virat Kohli had been the previous-fastest, having gotten to the mark in 68 innings. While Kohli's batting average was a touch over 50, Azam's have come at just under a shade of 50.

The Pakistan captain also broke the record for scoring the most runs in maiden T20 World Cup, as he went past Joe Root's 249 and Matthew Hayden's 265. Azam currently has 303 runs.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 08:11 PM IST