T20 World Cup: Pakistan win the toss and opt to bowl against India

Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bowl first against arch-rivals India at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup.

"We'll look to take early wickets and put pressure. Dew is also a factor. We have had good practice sessions and am confident about our preparations. Pakistan's bowlers are known to trouble other teams but I am confident about our batting too," said Azam.

On the other hand, India captain Virat Kohli, said that they would have like to bowl first as well.

"We are pretty happy with setting the target. We are pretty balanced with our squad and you need to be prepared for it. We need to stay as professional as possible. We need to stay focussed on the processes. Everyone watches it closely all over the world. We can use that as a motivation, but we need to ensure we don't get too emotional and need to just stay professional," said Kohli.

"The pitch looks very different. Evenly rolled and there is no grass at all which was the case during the IPL, and I'm sure that was done to hold it together well for the World Cup."

Pakistan left Haider Ali out of the XII they had named on the eve of the match, while Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur were the players India left out.

Playing XIs

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 07:04 PM IST