T20 World Cup: Oman opt to bat first against Scotland

Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood won the toss and opted to bat first against Scotland in the final Group A match in the T20 World Cup at the Al Amerat on Thursday. A win for Scotland would see them qualify for the Super 12, while for Oman, a win plus a superior run-rate will be the factors.

"We have to put up a good total and defend it. Pitch will play differently in the second innings. So we want to put up a good total," said Maqsood before adding that track will have a "bit of spin too".

Kyle Coetzer, captain of Scotland, said that the team had the belief and if they needed to win three out of three to progress to the next stage, they would do that.

For Oman, Khawar Ali and Suraj Kumar came in for Kaleemullah and Ayaan Khan, while Scotland brought in Safyaan Sharif for Alasdair Evans.

Playing XIs

Oman: Aqib Ilyas, Jatinder Singh, Kashyap Prajapati, Zeeshan Maqsood (c), Khawar Ali, Naseem Khushi, Suraj Kumar (wk), Sandeep Goud, Mohammad Nadeem, Fayyaz Butt, Bilal Khan

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Published on: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 07:27 PM IST