T20 World Cup: Namibia opt to bowl, ask New Zealand to bat

Gerhard Erasmus, Namibia captain, won the toss and asked New Zealand to bat first in their Super 12 match in Sharjah on Friday.

"The pitch looks very good, Tough to defend in Sharjah. Hopefully we will be able to chase down later. It has been tough but we have been used to it. It has been a good tournament so far. Would want to go one better today," said Erasmus.

Kane Williamson, New Zealand skipper, "Looks a typical Sharjah wicket. Important we need to build some partnerships early on and then take it forward. Have had few niggles but so far so good. The guys are going alright."

While New Zealand went in with the same side, Namibia had a couple of forced changes with Jan Frylinck (dehydration) and Ben Shikongo missing out for Bernard Scholtz and Karl Birkenstock.

Playing XI

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Zane Green (wk), Michael van Lingen, Karl Birkenstock, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 03:17 PM IST