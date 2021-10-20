e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Mumbai cruise drug bust case: No bail for Aryan KhanTwo unidentified terrorists killed in Dragad area of Shopian during an encounter: J&K PolicePM Modi launches new international airport in UP's Kushinagar, flight from Sri Lanka first to land
Advertisement

Cricket

Updated on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:58 PM IST

T20 World Cup 2021: Namibia opt to bowl against Netherlands

Gerhard Erasmus said that teams chasing have done well
FPJ Web Desk
Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus at the toss. | Photo: Twitter/T20WorldCup

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus at the toss. | Photo: Twitter/T20WorldCup

Advertisement

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and opted to bowl against the Netherlands in a Group A first round match of the T20 World Cup, here on Wednesday.

Namibia have made one change to their side with Michael van Lingen replacing Pikky Ya France.

The Netherlands have made two changes to their playing XI, dropping Ben Cooper and Brandon Glover and bringing in Stephan Myburgh and Timm van der Gugten.

Teams:

Netherlands: Pieter Seelaar (C), Max O'Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Ryan ten Doeschate, Scott Edwards, Roelof van der Merwe, Logan van Beek, Timm van der Gugten and Fred Klaassen

Namibia: Gerhard Erasmus (C), Stephan Baard, Zane Green, Craig Williams, David Wiese, JJ Smit, Michael van Lingen, Jan Frylinck, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann and Bernard Scholtz

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 03:27 PM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal