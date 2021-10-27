e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:31 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Namibia left-armers Trumpelmann, Frylinck apply brakes on Scotland despite Leask cameo

Ruben Trumpelmann picked three wickets in the first over, Jan Frylinck picked up two wickets as Namibia keep Scotland to 109/8
FPJ Web Desk
Ruben Trumpelmann celebrates a wicket for Namibia. | Photo: AFP

Ruben Trumpelmann's three wickets and Jan Frylinck's two-fer helped Namibia keep Scotland to 109/8 in their Super 12 T20 World Cup clash in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Pushed into batting first, Namibia had a fantastic start as George Munsey chopped on his stumps off Trumpelmann on the first ball of the innings. Trumpelmann then made back-to-back strikes on the fourth and fifth ball of the innings. While Calum MacLeod nicked one behind, stand-in captain Richie Berrington was trapped lbw to a full in-swinger.

Scotland's misery continued as David Wiese struck in the final over of powerplay, trapping Craig Wallace in front of the stumps. Michael Leask (44 of 27 balls) led the recovery route, setting a 39-run stand off 34 balls with Matthew Cross (19) followed by Chris Greaves (25) taking Scotland past the 100-run mark.

Though Greaves fell on the final over of the innings, he did the job for his side in getting to three-figures.

Brief Scores: Scotland 109/8 in 20 overs (Michael Leask 44, Chris Greaves 25; Ruben Trumpelmann 3/17, Jan Frylinck 2/10) vs Namibia

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:11 PM IST
