T20 World Cup: Namibia insert Scotland in to bat; Kyle Coetzer out due to injury

Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus won the toss and asked Scotland to bat first in their Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

"The dew plays a big role and we have a strong bowling attack, so we hope we can perform," said Erasmus.

"It was an emotional group stage, and we have to regroup after that. Wiese is a great performer, but 10 other guys are raring to go today. There's a lot of potential and we want to unleash them as well. We play each other often, so we know them quite well."

While Namibia went in unchanged, Scotland had a forced change. Kyle Coetzer's finger injury meant that he had to sit out with Richie Berrington handed over the reins. Craig Wallace replaced regular captain Coetzer.

"We are putting the Afghanistan game to one side now, and we are happy with the cricket we are playing at the moment," said Berrington. "It doesn't throw us off, and we are ready to get back on track. Namibia are a strong side, and it'll be a good game, but we are ready and raring to go."

Playing XIs

Scotland: George Munsey, Matthew Cross (wk), Calum MacLeod, Richie Berrington (c), Craig Wallace, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Josh Davey, Safyaan Sharif, Bradley Wheal

Namibia: Craig Williams, Zane Green (wk), Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, Michael van Lingen, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 07:16 PM IST