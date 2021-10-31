T20 World Cup: Mohammad Shahzad first from Afghanistan to 2000 T20I runs

Mohammad Shahzad on Sunday became the first Afghanistan player to reach 2000 T20I runs. He is the 12th overall.

Shahzad achieved the feat during the ongoing match against Namibia in the T20 World Cup. The right-handed batter scored 45 runs off 33 balls before walking towards the pavilion.

Shahzad has now scored 2011 runs in T20Is in 68 matches with 12 fifties and one century under his belt.

India skipper Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the format with 3216 runs under his belt from 91 games.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 06:01 PM IST