T20 World Cup: Mohammad Rizwan first ever to score 1000+ T20I runs in a calendar year

Mohammad Rizwan became the first batter ever to score over 1000 runs in T20 internationals in a calendar year. He achieved the feat in the second semi-final of the Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday.

Rizwan has 1033 runs in 2021 and was already the leading run-scorer for the year. Ireland's Paul Stirling had held the previous record, having scored 748 in 2019. Pakistan captain Babar Azam has 826 runs this year.

Rizwan has been on a roll this year, averaging in the 80s. He scored 67 off just 52 balls in the semi-final, despite finding it hard to get the ball away at the start of his innings.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 08:42 PM IST