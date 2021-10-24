T20 World Cup: Mohammad Naim, Mushfiqur Rahim help Bangladesh to 171/4 against Sri Lanka

Mohammad Naim hit 62 off 52 and Mushfiqur Rahim struck 57 off just 37 balls as Bangladesh posted 171/4 against Sri Lanka in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday.

Sri Lanka's bowlers began well after inserting Bangladesh in. The first 16 balls just yielded 12 runs with Liton Das and Mohammad Naim struggling to get boundaries. However, Dushmantha Chameera delivered a couple of no balls in succession and that got the men in green going.

At least one four in every single over since, till the end of the powerplay meant Bangladesh ended the phase with 41 for the loss of Das. That wicket resulted in flares rising as after Das holed out to mid-off, words were exchanged between him and Lahiru Kumara. Shakib Al Hasan then struck a couple of fours off Charisth Asalanka before being cleaned up by Chamika Karunaratne.

Naim and Rahim then got together and kept the Lankan bowlers at bay. The pair found gaps, ran well and found the boundaries as they added 73 for the third wicket. That stand deflated Sri Lanka, who then lost control with the ball. Naim struck yet another half century in the T20 World Cup but was out pulling a short ball from Binura Fernando.

Rahim, meanwhile, took over the mantle and found gaps regularly, meting out a special treatment to Wanindu Hasaranga's spin. He brought up his first half century in T20 World Cups and eventually finished unbeaten on 57 off just 37 balls.

Chameera's four overs cost him 41.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 171/4 in 20 overs (Mohammad Naim 62, Mushfiqur Rahim 57*) vs Sri Lanka

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:21 PM IST