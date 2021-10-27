T20 World Cup: Tymal Mills' three, Moeen Ali, Liam Livingstone two-fers help England restrict Bangladesh to 124/9

Tymal Mills picked three wickets while spinners Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone shared four wickets between them as England kept Bangladesh to 124/9, after they'd opted to bat first in Abu Dhabi in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup on Wednesday.

Bangladesh were off to a terrible start as they lost their top three batters inside the powerplay. Just like their previous game, Eoin Morgan's decision to throw the new ball to Ali worked well as he dismissed Liton Das (9) and Mohammad Naim (5) in successive deliveries of the 3rd over.

Chris Woakes then sent the in-form Shakib Al Hasan (4) back courtesy an excellent one-handed catch by Adil Rashid, leaving Bangladesh in deep trouble at 26-3 after 5.2 overs.

From there, Mushfiqur Rahim (29) and skipper Mahmudullah (19) batted sensibly and revived Bangladesh fortunes, taking them to 60/3 at the halfway point of the innings.

Just when it looked like things were going well for Bangladesh, Livingstone trapped Rahim leg before to break the 37-run partnership. Horror show continued for Bangladesh as Afif Hossain, who came to bat next, got run out on a misfield in the 13th over.

Soon, skipper Mahmudullah, who looked in good touch, also went back to the pavilion. In order to score, he tried to go big but the leg break bowled by Livingstone turned enough to find the edge.

Thereafter, Bangladesh never got the momentum and kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. In the end, some late fireworks by Nasum Ahmed (19 off 9 balls) steered Bangladesh to a respectable score of 124-9 in 20 overs.

Brief scores: Bangladesh 124/9 in 20 overs (Mushfiqur Rahim 29; Tymal Mills 3/27, Liam Livingstone 2/15) vs England

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 05:15 PM IST