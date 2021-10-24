e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:41 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Michael Vaughan backs India, says Pakistan can beat any team

Michael Vaughan shared his thoughts on the India-Pakistan match on Twitter
FPJ Web Desk
Cricket fans ties a banner with the pictures of India captain Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) before performing prayers wishing the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 cricket match against Pakistan played in Dubai, in New Delhi on October 24, 2021. | Photo: Twitter

Cricket fans ties a banner with the pictures of India captain Virat Kohli (L) and Pakistan captain Babar Azam (R) before performing prayers wishing the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of their ICC T20 World Cup 2021 cricket match against Pakistan played in Dubai, in New Delhi on October 24, 2021. | Photo: Twitter

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Pakistan can beat any team when they are playing in UAE but backed India to come out with flying colours in the upcoming match of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

The heavyweight Group 2 contest is the first T20 meeting between these two rivals since the last time this showpiece event was played in 2016 and no teams have won more T20Is in the intervening period than India and Pakistan.

India and Pakistan will square off against each other on Sunday evening and Vaughan also said the Virat Kohli-led side will be too strong for the Green Army.

"India should be too strong for Pakistan today. But this Pakistan team in these conditions could beat anyone .. Hearing 1 Billion will be watching globally. India to win. #India vs Pakistan #T20WorldCup," Vaughan tweeted.

Pakistan is yet to get a one-up over India in World Cups as the head-to-head has been completely dominated by the Men in Blue.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 05:40 PM IST
