T20 World Cup: Martin Guptill becomes 2nd man to 3000 T20I runs after India's Virat Kohli; 2nd from New Zealand after Suzie Bates

Martin Guptill on Wednesday became only the second player to score over 3000 runs in men's T20Is after India's Virat Kohli. Guptill achieved the feat in New Zealand's Super 12 T20 World Cup match against Scotland.

Former New Zealand captain Suzie Bates has the most runs across genders in T20Is with 3344. West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor then became the second player to the landmark.

Kohli got to 3000 T20I runs earlier this year against England at home. Guptill, who has played 105 T20Is, made his T20I debut in 2009. He hit Alasdair Evans over mid-on for a four in the last over of the powerplay to cross the 3000-run mark.

Guptill scored 93 off just 56 balls, hitting six fours and seven sixes in the process. In the process, he also became the first player to hit 150 sixes in T20Is.

Published on: Wednesday, November 03, 2021, 04:09 PM IST