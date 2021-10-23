e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:48 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Maheesh Theekshana ruled out of Sri Lanka's Super 12 match against Bangladesh

The off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana, who picked two wickets against Netherlands will miss Sri Lanka's match against Bangladesh due to a back injury
FPJ Web Desk
Spinner Maheesh Theekshana (2nd from left) flanked by Sri Lanka team-mates. | Photo: Twitter/T20WorldCup

Carom-ball famed off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana will miss Sri Lanka's opening match against Bangladesh in Super 12 stage of the Men's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Sunday (October 24).

The 21-year-old spinner will be kept away from the match against Bangladesh due to a back strain, an injury caused during Friday's qualifying Group A match against the Netherlands.

Captain Dasun Shanaka announced on Saturday that Theekshana will be kept away from Sunday's match. However Shanaka said that the condition of the young bowler, who had already taken eight wickets in the first three qualifying matches, was "Ok" and he will be playing in the upcoming games.

Theekshana is the second-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup so far after Bangladesh's all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan. Named as the new Ajantha Mendis, Theekshana grabbed three wickets each against Namibia and Ireland and took two for three runs against the Netherlands in the final qualifying game

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 04:48 PM IST
