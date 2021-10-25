e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:24 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Lahiru Kumara, Liton Das fined after on-field clash

Lahiru Kumara and Liton Das almost came to blows after the former dismissed the latter
FPJ Web Desk
Liton Das and Lahiru Kumara. | Photo: Twitter

Sri Lanka pacer Lahiru Kumara and Bangladesh batter Liton Das have been fined 25% and 15% of their match fees for their on-field altercation, the ICC announced on Monday.

Kumara was found guilty of breaching Article 2.5 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Using language, actions or gestures which disparage, or which could provoke an aggressive reaction from a batter upon his/her dismissal during an International Match.”

Das was found guilty of breaching Article 2.20 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “Conduct that is contrary to the spirit of the game’.

Kumara and Das exchanged a few words after the Lankan got the latter’s wicket. They had to be separated by the other Sri Lanka players and the umpires. The Match Referee Javagal Srinath imposed the sanctions and since the players pleaded guilty, no formal hearing was needed.

The charges were levelled by on-field umpires Joel Wilson and Adrian Holdstock, 3rd umpire Michael Gough and 4th umpire Rod Tucker.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 03:19 PM IST
