T20 World Cup: Lahiru Kumara, Liton Das engaged in war of words before being separated by team-mates

The heat in the UAE is slowly getting to the players and it showed in Sri Lanka’s Super 12 match against Bangladesh in Sharjah in the T20 World Cup on Sunday.

Bangladesh were inserted in and had got off to a flying start, thanks to a combination of good batting from Mohammad Naim and Liton Das and poor bowling from Dushmantha Chameera. In a single over, Chameera gave two free-hits after he overstepped on two successive balls. In the over before Lahiru Kumara hurled a throw at the batter’s end, missing Naim by not much.

Temperatures flared after Kumara dismissed Liton Das. The Bangladesh opener charged down to take the aerial route, only to find Dasun Shanaka at mid-off. Kumara and Das were then seen exchanging words and almost coming to blows. They had to be separated by the other players and the umpires soon.

There is a history of on-field antics between these two matches, the most famous one being Bangladesh celebrating their win against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2018 with ‘naagin dance’.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 04:30 PM IST