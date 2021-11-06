T20 World Cup: Kagiso Rabada second South African after Marizanne Kapp to take a hat-trick

Kagiso Rabada became the second from South Africa to take a hat-trick in T20Is after his feat against England in the Men's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Saturday.

Defending 13 in the final over, Rabada got rid of Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan off successive deliveries to bag a treble. In his penultimate over, Rabada was hit for three sixes by Liam Livingstone.

Rabada is the third player to take a hat-trick in this year's competition after Curtis Campher and Wanindu Hasaranga. Rabada is also the sixth player to take a hat-trick in ODIs as well as T20Is after Brett Lee, Megan Schutt (both Australia), Lasith Malinga, Thisara Perera, Wanindu Hasaranga (all Sri Lanka).

Rabada finished with three wickets for 48 in his four overs as South Africa defeated England. However the Proteas were knocked out due to NRR.

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 11:26 PM IST