T20 World Cup: Jasprit Bumrah overtakes Yuzvendra Chahal to become leading wicket-taker for India in T20Is

Jasprit Bumrah became India's leading wicket-taker in T20Is when he picked the last wicket in the Scotland innings in India's Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Friday.

Mark Watt looked to play the scoop by showing his stumps and Bumrah hit the bull's eye to bring curtains to the Scotland innings. He picked his 64th wicket in T20Is in the process. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal, who was left out of India's squad, was the top wicket-taker with 63.

Bumrah's 64 wickets have come at an economy of 6.55 runs per over while Chahal has given runs at 8.32.

Ravichandran Ashwin, who made it to the Indian T20I team for the first time since 2017, is third in the list of most wicket-takers for India in the format with 55. Ashwin's economy rate is 6.90 runs per over.

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 09:18 PM IST