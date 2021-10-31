T20 World Cup: Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur in as New Zealand put India in to bat

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and asked India to bat first in their Super 12 clash of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Sunday.

Williamson conceded that the dew factor played a huge part in their decision to bowl first. "It's been a long break but it now comes thick and fast," he said, adding that they are up for it.

Virat Kohli, India captain, said that they were aiming to chase as well. "We need a solid start and have wickets in hand to get those extra 20-25 runs are the learnings from the last game. We do have the bowling line-up to take wickets, but when you don't have runs on the board one partnership can take the game away from you. We understand that and plans are there to get those extra runs," he said.

New Zealand made one change, bringing Adam Milne in in place of Tim Seifert, the wicketkeeper-batter. Williamson confirmed that Devon Conway will keep wickets.

Kohli, on the other hand, said that India have had to make a forced change - Ishan Kishan in for Suryakumar Yadav, who had back spasms, and brought in Shardul Thakur in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

"Suryakumar Yadav complained of back spasms. He has been advised rest by the BCCI Medical Team and has stayed back at the team hotel,' said BCCI in a statement.

Playing XIs

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), James Neesham, Devon Conway (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 07:07 PM IST