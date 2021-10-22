e-Paper Get App

Cricket

Updated on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:24 PM IST

T20 World Cup: Ireland opt to bat in must-win against Namibia

Andrew Balbirnie, captain of Ireland, liked the idea of putting a score in a big game
FPJ Web Desk
Ireland snatch super over win against Afghanistan to avoid T20 series whitewash. | Photo: ICC

In what is a must-win for both teams, Ireland won the toss and opted to bat first against Namibia in their Group A fixture of the T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday.

"We quite like the idea of getting some runs on the board in a big game and hopefully putting pressure on them," said captain Andrew Balbirnie.

"Should be an okay pitch but we are not 100 percent sure how it will play. We watched a lot of IPL here, the night games had a bit of dew. We were up against a pretty good Sri Lankan team."

Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibia skipper, on the other hand was happy to bowl.

"Obviously it is a new wicket and we are looking to take information from their batting innings to ours. With a nice batting line-up we like to chase. We have great momentum from the previous game, really well played and will try to bring that here. The Irish boys will be feeling the pressure more than us today," said Erasmus.

While Ireland remain unchanged, Namibia brought in Pikky Ya France for Stephen Baard.

Playing XIs

Namibia: Zane Green (wk), Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Gerhard Erasmus (c), David Wiese, JJ Smit, Jan Frylinck, Pikky Ya France, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Ireland: Paul Stirling, Kevin O Brien, Andrew Balbirnie (c), Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Mark Adair, Simi Singh, Craig Young, Joshua Little

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 03:24 PM IST
