T20 World Cup: India opt to bowl in Kohli's final match as T20I captain; Rahul Chahar in for Varun Chakravarthy

Virat Kohli won his second successive toss and asked Namibia to bat first against India in the final Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup in Dubai on Monday.

"The tosses have been a big factor, and when I've won a couple we'll do what we wanted to do from Day 1," said Kohli, who leads India in a T20I for the last time.

"It's been an honour to captain India and I've done my best. The shortest format has to give way for the longer formats. I've been grateful for the opportunity. It's time for the next lot to take the team forward. Rohit has been looking on anyway, and Indian cricket is in good hands."

Gerhard Erasmus, the Namibia captain, said, "It's a good opportunity to go up against arguably the world's best side, and for our batsmen to go up against that bowling line-up of theirs. It was a big thing to get through the group stages. It was something we couldn't replicate back home, and it's been a massive event back home and for us here."

Rahul Chahar came in for Varun Chakravarthy for his first game in the tournament while Jan Frylinck came in for Karl Birkenstock for Namibia.

Playing XIs

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

Namibia: Stephan Baard, Michael van Lingen, Craig Williams, Gerhard Erasmus(c), Zane Green(w), David Wiese, Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit, Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Ruben Trumpelmann, Bernard Scholtz

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 07:18 PM IST