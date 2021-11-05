T20 World Cup: India field as birthday boy Virat Kohli wins toss; three-spin attack against Scotland as Varun Chakravarthy in for Shardul Thakur

Virat Kohli's 33rd birthday proved to be a lucky day for him as he won the toss for the first time in this T20 World Cup against Scotland as India opted to chase in the Super 12 clash in Dubai in the T20 World Cup on Friday.

Kohli joked that perhaps India should have began their campaign on this day and said, "Dew is going to be a big factor. Try and restrict them and chase it down. The intensity from ball one is important. For us, it's just about keeping that intensity on for 20 overs. That's something we expect from people."

Kyle Coetzer, Scotland's captain, said, "Looks a good deck. Happy to go either way. First of all great occasion for us and Scottish cricket and the associate game. We are playing against some of the best players from the world here and in the last couple of games too. India is another special occasion for us. We have got to go out there, enjoy ourselves and try and express ourselves as much as possible."

While India brought in a fit Varun Chakravarthy in the XI for Shardul Thakur, Scotland went ahead unchanged.

Playing XI

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (wk), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 07:08 PM IST