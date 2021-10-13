T20 World Cup: India favourites, Australia can challenge them, says former pacer Brett Lee

Former Australia speedster Brett Lee has backed India to win the T20 World Cup and reckoned that the Aussies could challenge them. Australia lost their last bilateral T20I series against Bangladesh but the squad that they have picked for the global tournament is quite balanced, believed Lee.

“I reckon this is probably one of the best squads that we’ve had,” Lee told foxsports.com.au.

“I’m very patriotic, I want Australia to win and I think they can, but India definitely will be in the final and I think Australia has their best chance.”

Lee said that India have put a strong side and expected Virat Kohli’s last stint as a T20I captain to culminate with a title win.

“England, they’re always a big threat because of the squad they’ve got and the experience they have. But, for me, India are the favourites,” said the 44-year-old.

“You think about India dominating all formats but also because of the IPL, the young guys coming through, they’ve got some real good pace now as well and their top order can be unstoppable.”

Lee backed KL Rahul to top the run-scoring charts in the competition.

“I think KL Rahul coming off a great IPL, he’s the pillar that the guys can build around him because it takes the pressure off Kohli if Rahul is scoring runs. It allows Kohli to just play his natural game.”

“And obviously with Kohli and the captaincy, it’s probably his last crack at it so he’ll want to go out on a high.”

“You talk about highs, Suryakumar Yadav, he’s just the next best thing for India. India would definitely be one of top picks and could definitely win this thing,” added Lee.

Published on: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 07:07 PM IST