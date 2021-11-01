e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 06:36 PM IST

T20 World Cup: India captain Virat Kohli's daughter gets rape threats after he backs Mohammed Shami; Twitter reacts

FPJ Web Desk
In Pics: Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli clicked by shutterbugs first time after welcoming daughter | Photos by Viral Bhayani

Mohammad Shami had received a massive abuse on social media after India’s loss to Pakistan in their Men’s T20 World Cup opener. He was labeled a “traitor” and asked to “go back to Pakistan” after he went for 43 runs in his 3.5 overs in India’s ten-wicket defeat.

Ahead of their match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli spoke strongly in support of Shami and called the abusers “spineless” and “pathetic human beings”.

After his statement, trolls targeted the INdian captain and also his ten-month-old daughter, Vamika. Twitter reacted strongly to these trolls.

One user called for the Prime Minister to intervene.

India lost their second match in this year's T20 World Cup against New Zealand and are on the brink of an exit before the semi-final.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 06:33 PM IST
