T20 World Cup: India captain Virat Kohli's daughter gets rape threats after he backs Mohammed Shami; Twitter reacts

Mohammad Shami had received a massive abuse on social media after India’s loss to Pakistan in their Men’s T20 World Cup opener. He was labeled a “traitor” and asked to “go back to Pakistan” after he went for 43 runs in his 3.5 overs in India’s ten-wicket defeat.

Ahead of their match against New Zealand, Virat Kohli spoke strongly in support of Shami and called the abusers “spineless” and “pathetic human beings”.

After his statement, trolls targeted the INdian captain and also his ten-month-old daughter, Vamika. Twitter reacted strongly to these trolls.

Everything is so ugly in India now.

Kohli defended Shami in the morning, some mindless sorry fuck of a troll gave rape threats to Vamika and now that Indian Team lost to NZ, both pro-Kohli and anti-Kohli factions have doubled down on this stupid debate. — Shashwat Singh (@shashwat_singh4) October 31, 2021

I am disgusted & horrified to read Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s 10-month-old daughter Vamika getting rape threats - Game of cricket & for standing up for Muslim team mate@iamsrk Boy Aryan bit of Consumption & they want to lock him up

THIS IS INIDA FOR YOU I AM ASHAMED — NiNa KauR (@Balvind29963594) November 1, 2021

Advertisement

One user called for the Prime Minister to intervene.

Sanghis (right wing trolls) are giving rape threats to Kohli's daughter Vamika. Hope @PMOIndia @narendramodi gives them some lesson and save Hindu and Sanatan values..... — An Indian (@ResponsibleSane) October 31, 2021

"It has become a social pandemic in today’s world, which is so unfortunate and so sad to see because this is literally the lowest level of human potential that one can operate at. And that’s how I look at these people."

- #Viratkohli on social media trolls..

Our captain💪🏻🇮🇳💙 pic.twitter.com/QnLnZY2ejJ — Bushra (@bushrareal202) October 31, 2021

Advertisement

India lost their second match in this year's T20 World Cup against New Zealand and are on the brink of an exit before the semi-final.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 06:33 PM IST