Good news for Team India in T20 World Cup; Hardik Pandya bowls in nets after clearing fitness drills

In what must be a delight for all Indian supporters, Hardik Pandya has cleared his fitness drills and bowled in the nets, Indian Express reported on Wednesday.

Ahead of the T20 World Cup opening match against Pakistan, India captain Virat Kohli had said that Pandya could be bowling an over or two as the tournament progresses. The skipper had talked up Pandya's abilities with the bat at number six.

With him starting to bowl, the Indian team management perhaps might breathe easier, considering they failed to pick a wicket against their arch-rivals. That resulted in India's first-ever ten-wicket loss in T20Is.

Pandya last bowled in the T20I against Sri Lanka in July earlier this year.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 08:42 PM IST