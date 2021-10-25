T20 World Cup: India all-rounder Hardik Pandya available for New Zealand clash after clear shoulder scans

In what comes as good news for Team India ahead of the next game against New Zealand in the Men's T20 World Cup, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is fit for the match after hurting his shoulder in the opening encounter against Pakistan on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, sources in the know of developments said the all-rounder is already feeling better. "There is no issue and he is already feeling good. It was just a precautionary scan and the team management didn't wish to take a chance as yesterday was only the first game of the tournament," the source said.

Hardik had been taken for scans after he received a blow on his shoulder during the game against Pakistan.

"Hardik Pandya was hit on his right shoulder while batting. He has now gone for scans," the BCCI's media team had informed.

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 10:36 PM IST