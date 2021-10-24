Watch video: If you want controversy, tell me before; I'll prepare accordingly, says India captain Virat Kohli after loss to Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan helped Pakistan beat India in T20 World Cups for the first time, registering a ten-wicket win in Dubai on Sunday.

India's top order was blown away by Shaheen Shah Afridi's inswing before Virat Kohli's 57 - his 29th T20I half century and tenth in T20 World Cups - helped India to 151/7.

After the match, Kohli was asked in the press conference if Rohit Sharma will be replaced by Ishan Kishan in India's next match, which is against New Zealand on October 31.

"Are you seriously asking that?" was Kohli's response before he burst into a laughter. "You want to drop Rohit Sharma from T20Is?"

"You know what Rohit did to Pakistan last time we played each other (Sharma scored 140 in the World Cup in 2019) and you think it's his fault? Unbelievable!"

"Sir, if you want controversy tell me before, I'll prepare accordingly."

Sharma was trapped in front on the very first ball he faced, the fourth of the match, off Afridi. It was a perfect inswinger to which the Indian opener had no answer to.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 11:45 PM IST