T20 World Cup: If New Zealand lose to Afghanistan, questions will be asked of them, says former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar

Former Pakistan fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar backed New Zealand to beat Afghanistan and make the semi-finals of the Men’s T20 World Cup. He also said that there will be doubts raised if the Kiwis lose and crash out of the competition.

India had lost their first two matches to Pakistan and New Zealand and were on the brink of being knocked out. They needed to win all their three matches and then hope both Afghanistan and New Zealand lose at least one of those. While the hosts defeated Afghanistan and Scotland handsomely, their fate lies on the game between the Black Caps and Afghanistan.

“If New Zealand lose [to Afghanistan] a lot of questions will be raised, I’m warning you. I’m afraid that it will become another trending topic,” Akhtar said on his YouTube channel.

“I don’t want to get into any controversy but sentiments of Pakistanis are really high at the moment as far as New Zealand is concerned.”

“I think New Zealand are better than Afghanistan. If, God forbid, they don’t play well and lose, that will be a problem. Nobody will be able to stop social media if it happens and we have to take that into consideration.”

He also opined that an India versus Pakistan Men’s T20 World Cup final will make the tournament bigger. He added that he would want Pakistan to defeat India again.

“Personally, I would India to advance to the final with Pakistan so that we can beat them again. It'll be good for cricket. It will make the World Cup even bigger,” said the 46-year-old.

“I would advise Pakistan not to think about what is happening around them. Their job is to beat Scotland and finish on top of the table.”

“Yes, I would definitely want one thing. I always thought why Pakistan play India only once? Why not play the final? And it can happen. India appeared like a scattered team after their first two losses. But good they realized their tournament was not over. It's still alive

India’s fate is now in New Zealand’s hands.”

Published on: Saturday, November 06, 2021, 06:01 PM IST