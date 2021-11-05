T20 World Cup: Glenn Phillips, James Neesham drive New Zealand to 163/4 against Namibia

An unbeaten 76-run alliance between Glenn Phillips and James Neesham helped New Zealand post 163 for four against Namibia in their Super 12 match of the Men's T20 World Cup in Sharjah on Friday. The pair helped the Kiwis add 67 off the last four over after they were in a spot at four for 87.

Opting to field, Namibia managed to see the early back of Martin Guptill (18), who made 93 in New Zealand's last game. Daryl Mitchell was also dismissed for 19 immediately after the powerplay with the score on 43.

Captain Kane Williamson and Devon Conway then tried to steady the ship. They added 38 in just under six overs, struggling to put the balls away on a slowish track. Spinners Bernard Scholtz, brought in for this game, and Gerhard Erasmus applied the brakes on the scoring with the latter getting the prised scalp of Williamson (28), who had started to open up.

Conway (17) was run out soon, leaving the Black Caps tottering. Namibia would have had hopes of having a smallish target to chase, till the bowling plans went awry at the death.

David Wiese as well as JJ Smit went for a fair few in their last overs as New Zealand crossed the 160-mark. Namibia's panic at the end also showed in their fielding. Phillips finished unbeaten on 39 while Neesham stayed unbeaten on 35.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 163/4 in 20 overs (Glenn Phillips 39*, James Neesham 35*; Bernard Scholtz 1/15, Gerhard Erasmus 1/22) vs Namibia

Published on: Friday, November 05, 2021, 05:18 PM IST