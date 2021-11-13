T20 World Cup: Former England star Kevin Pietersen backs Australia to go the distance against New Zealand

Kevin Pietersen, former England captain, has backed Australia to lift the Men's T20 World Cup 2021, in the title-clash against New Zealand on Sunday. Pietersen used history to make his prediction for the tournament, that will have a new champion, irrespective of the winner.

"New Zealand seem to have all bases covered, but I fancy Australia. History suggests that when you get these two together in a major final, the Aussies blow the Kiwis away. It’s what happened in the 2015 50-over final in Melbourne. I wouldn’t be at all surprised to see Australia lift the trophy on Sunday," Pietersen wrote on his blog for Betway.

The swashbuckling batter also wrote that David Warner exemplifies the Australia's fighting spirit. Warner was stripped of captaincy before being left out of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in IPL 2021.

"It’s the Australian way that when it’s do or die, they do. They’ll just get the job done. That’s why they’ve been a formidable opponent for such a long time. If they get themselves into a semi-final of a major tournament, they’ll find something extra," he added.

"David Warner is a great example of that. People like to cut sportspeople down very quickly after a bad run – and make no mistake, Warner was struggling with Sunrisers Hyderabad during the IPL – but he hasn’t had the success he’s had because he’s a rubbish player. He’s shown his class in this competition when his team needed him most. It’s not a coincidence."

Published on: Saturday, November 13, 2021, 05:19 PM IST