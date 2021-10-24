T20 World Cup: Former Bengal, KKR all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla backs India to go the distance

Former Bengal and Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Laxmi Ratan Shukla has predicted India to win the T20 World Cup and that captain Virat Kohli will top the run-charts.

“I think Virat Kohli will perform well in this tournament and India will definitely reach the final to become the champion,” Shukla was quoted as saying by ANI.

“Dhoni has come in the dressing room, so I think Virat will perform even better.”

India will open their campaign with a match against their arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The men in blue have a 5-0 record against their neighbours in T20 World Cups. Without taking sides, Shukla said that it would be a competitive game.

“It'll be a competitive match. India will have an advantage as we have (Ravindra) Jadeja, Varun Chakravarthy, (Ravichandran) Ashwin, (Jasprit) Bumrah & (Mohammed) Shami.”

“India's bowling combination is better (than Pakistan), batting is good anyway. So, it'll be a good match,” Shukla added.

Published on: Sunday, October 24, 2021, 06:16 PM IST